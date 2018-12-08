Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after scoring a 3-point shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Lakers had all the grit and grind they needed against the Grizz.

Six different players scored in double figures, as the Los Angeles Lakers mauled the Memphis Grizzlies, 111-88, on Saturday night at FedEx Forum.

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma each scored 20 points apiece, as the Lakers led by as many as 29 points in the game.

Both teams were playing on the second night of back-to-backs, but it was the visiting Lakers that brought all the energy and effort early, stealing the Memphis motto, "Grit and Grind," from the home team Grizzlies.

"Defense and energy," said James of how the Lakers were able to beat the Grizzlies. "I don't know how we had energy coming off that back-to-back where we gave a lot last night in San Antonio, and they took it from us, but we found it. It was a good win for us in a place where they've been playing extremely good basketball."

The Lakers outrebounded the Grizzlies 57-36, including 19 offensive rebounds in the rout.

"It seemed like he [Tyson] was around every offensive rebound and defensive rebound," said James of teammate Tyson Chandler who had 14 rebounds. "At halftime we were up 36-11 on rebounding. That means we were defending and we were cleaning the glass."

Wayne Selden led the way for Memphis with 17 points off the bench. Mike Conley had 12 points, and Marc Gasol and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 11.

For the second consecutive night, James nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Josh Hart had 16 points in his second start in place of the injured Brandon Ingram. JaVale McGee had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers led by 23 points at the half, and unlike Friday night in San Antonio, they kept their foot on the gas, extending the lead to 29 in the third quarter and clamping down in the fourth quarter, holding the Grizzlies to just 88 total points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Svi Mykhailiuk combined to hit seven three-pointers and 27 points.

The Lakers improved to 5-1 on the second night of back-to-back games this season.

