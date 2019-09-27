The Lakers opened their annual media day Friday with comments from general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Frank Vogel about the roster assembled around the team's superstars.

Pelinka said LeBron James and Anthony Davis had an active role in the creation of the team's roster over the summer, and that both approved of the Lakers' decision to sign Dwight Howard.

The GM says James "was incredibly locked in to the whole process, and has been great to work with."

The Lakers are among five teams holding their media-day sessions Friday, the others include Houston, Sacramento, Indiana and Brooklyn. Reigning NBA champion Toronto holds its media day on Saturday. The Los Angeles Clippers have media day on Sunday because they're headed to Hawaii for training camp. The remaining 23 teams have them scheduled for Monday.

