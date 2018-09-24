PHOTOS: Lakers Media Day With LeBron James in Uniform

The Los Angeles Lakers opened the doors to their training facility on Monday to celebrate Media Day and launch the 2018-19 season. And of course, all eyes were on LeBron James dressed in a Lakers' jersey.

James was joined by all his teammates, including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

The Lakers will begin their training camp on Tuesday and launch into preseason on Sunday. The 2018-19 regular season will tip-off on Oct. 18 in Portland and the first home game will be on Oct. 20 against the Houston Rockets.

Below are a selection of photos of new and old faces dressed in Lakers' gear on Media Day in El Segundo.