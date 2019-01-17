Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Basketball is weird, man.

Just three days after losing to the worst team in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers travelled to Oklahoma City where they stunned the Thunder, 138-128, on Thursday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Kyle Kuzma had a game high 32 points and seven three-pointers, Brandon Ingram dished out a career-high 11 assists, and center Ivica Zubac had a double-double with a career-high 26 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The game started much as the last few games for the Lake Show has--with a double-digit deficit--as the team trailed by as many 17 points in the first quarter.

Thankfully, for the Lakers, as the quarter changed, so did the tide, as Los Angeles came roaring back to tie the game at 44-44 before taking a 67-63 lead at the half. Los Angeles scored 40 points in the second quarter.

The Lakers trailed entering the fourth quarter, where the back-and-forth battle ultimately came to a controversial cliffhanger with just over two seconds remaining.

Los Angeles led down the stretch, but with five seconds remaining were clinging to a 122-119 lead, and Oklahoma City had the ball.

Russell Westbrook came racing down the quarter where the Lakers bench quickly called for the team to foul before the shot. Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball heard the cry from his team's bench and grabbed Westbrook, but the savvy veteran from Southern California anticipated the foul and threw up a shot just as the whistle blew.

Westbrook was awarded three free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining in the game, and the 2016-2017 NBA MVP stepped to the line and sank all three as Lakers head coach Luke Walton pleaded with the officials to review the play and see if he was in the act of shooting.

A replay never came, and the call stood as the game carried over into overtime. That's where an angry Ball took over, and led the Lakers to victory in the extra frame.

Ball finished with 18 points and 10 assists. Westbrook nearly had a triple-double, ending the game with 26 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

Southern California native Paul George had 27 points and shooting guard Terrance Ferguson chipped in 21 points.

Los Angeles had one of their best shooting nights of the season, shooting 51 percent from the field, 48 percent from beyond the arc, and a whopping 91 percent from the free throw line, finishing 19-of-21.

The inconsistent Lakers improved to 5-7 without superstar LeBron James.

Notes and Next

LeBron James missed his 12th consecutive game with a strained left groin. Rajon Rondo missed the game with a torn ligament on his right ring finger.

The Lakers will travel to Houston where they will face off with the reigning MVP James Harden and the Rockets on Saturday night.

