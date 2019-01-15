Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, front left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Last night they took an L, but tonight they bounced back.

Lonzo Ball had 19 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls, 107-100, on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Less than 48 hours after their worst loss of the season to the lowly Cavaliers, the new-look Lakers shuffled around their starting lineup with two compelling changes.

Seventeen-year veteran Tyson Chandler was inserted into the starting lineup at center, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made the start at shooting guard in place of Josh Hart.

The moves undoubtedly worked, as the Lakers started strong for the first time in three games. After trailing by double-digits in the first quarter of consecutive games, Chandler and KCP helped the Lake Show build a 19-18 first quarter lead, and they never trailed by more than a basket.

Despite shooting just 46 percent from the field, the Lakers cruised to victory over the hapless Bulls, who were even worse at 40 percent.

Ball had a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Kuzma collected 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram chipped in 16 points with nine rebounds.

Against the team he began his career with, Chandler finished with eight points and three rebounds. Caldwell-Pope scored 17 in a starting role.

Chicago controls the worst offense in the NBA with a season average of just over 100 points per game. By comparison, the Lakers are 15th in the league with 111.4 PPG, and the league average is 112 PPG.

Nonetheless, both offenses struggled on Tuesday. Zach Lavine was just 4-for-11 for 10 points. Chandler Hutchinson chipped in 12 points and Lauri Markkanen had 17 points, and Jabari Parker had 18 points in the loss.

Los Angeles has won four straight over the Bulls dating back to November of 2016.

We Want Tacos

The highlight of the game came late in the fourth quarter as the soldout Staples Center arena was on the edge of their seat to discover if the Lakers defense would help them earn a pair of Jack in the Box tacos.

As part of a season-long promotion, if the Lakers hold an opponent under 100 points and earn the victory, everyone in attendance will get a coupon for two free Jack in the Box tacos.

The Lakers led 98-85 with two minutes left in the game, but the Bulls went on 13-9 run to make it 107-98 with just seconds remaining.

Unfortantely for the fans, Ivica Zubac fouled Shaq Harrison on a three-point shot one-second remaining in the game, and Harrison sank two-of-three free throws as the boos rang down upon him. No Tacos for you!

Notes and Next

LeBron James (left groin) missed his 11th consecutive game. Rajon Rondo (right finger) also missed the contest. Denzel Valentine (left ankle) and Bobby Portis (right elbow) were out for Chicago. James was shooting in practice on Tuesday morning for the first time since he suffered the groin injury on Christmas Day.

The Lakers hope to get LeBron James back as they head out on a two-game road trip to Oklahoma City and Houston before returning home next Monday in a rematch with the Warriors.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…