Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs his ankle in front of Lonzo Ball #2, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma #0 and Tyson Chandler #5 during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs Staples Center on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Third time's a charm.

LeBron James dominated the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to defeat the San Antonio Spurs, 121-113, on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

James scored 20 of his 42 points in the final frame, helping guide the Lakers back from a nine-point deficit.

San Antonio held an eight-point lead in the fourth before James scored nine straight points. LeBron recaptured the lead for the Lakers when he drove the lane, spun, and put enough English on a layup for an and-one to give LA a 96-95 lead.

James finished with 42 points, five rebounds and six assists. It was his third 40-point performance since donning the purple and gold.

It was the third meeting between the two Western Conference teams with San Antonio winning the first two matchups earlier in the season in October.

Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan combined for 63 points and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 21 for the Spurs in the loss.

Lonzo Ball had 13 points and nine assists for the Lakers, and added a highlight reel dunk in the first quarter.

Ball weaved his way through traffic and threw down a one-handed slam with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter, prompting Spurs' head coach Gregg Popovich to take a timeout.

The sophomore point guard has been more aggressive lately and its showed as the Lakers have won four straight.

Kyle Kuzma had 22 points for the Lakers and Kantavius Caldwell-Pope finished with 12 points off the bench.

However, it wasn't all roses for the Lakers, as forward Brandon Ingram sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and did not return to the game. X-rays taken after the game were negative.

The fourth and final meeting between the Spurs and Lakers will take place on Friday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Longtime Lakers big man Pau Gasol didn't get to play against his old team. He is out with a stress fracture in his left foot.

Lakers: Ingram had played at least 25 minutes in every game since he returned from a four-game suspension for fighting in Los Angeles' home opener.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Lakers on Friday.

Lakers: Visit the Spurs on Friday.

