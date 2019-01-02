Russell Westbrook #0 and Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate a dunk during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul George rang in the New Year by beating his hometown team.

George scored 37 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled into 2019 with a 107-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

The L.A. local from nearby Palmdale was expected to join the Lakers in the offseason after becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Instead, Goerge spurned his childhood team, by refusing a meeting with Magic Johnson and the Lakers brass, and signed a four-year, $137 million contract to stay in Oklahoma City.

George was booed by the Staples Center crowd during pregame introductions, but promptly quieted the masses by defeating the Lakers, leading the Thunder in scoring in the process.

Six different Thunder players scored in double-figures, but George was the only offense they needed.

Steven Adams had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Jerami Grant added 11 points, and Dennis Schroder and Abdel Nader each had 10 points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook was awful from the field, shooting 2-for-18, but he still managed to record a triple-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The highlight of the game came in the first half when George drained a three-pointer in front of former teammate Lance Stephenson. The shot prompted Westbrook to mock Stephenson by impersonating his patented air guitar celebration.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with a game-high 25 points and five three-pointers. It was the second straight game he'd led the team in scoring.

Brandon Ingram had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Hart had 13 points and 15 rebounds in a starting roll and JaVale McGee chipped in 15.

The closely fought game was a back-and-forth battle with eight different lead changes, and 11 ties, as no team led by more than six points until the Thunder pulled away in the final two minutes.

Both teams struggled from the field with the Lakers shooting 41 percent and the Thunder even worse at 38 percent.

The Thunder got more offensive rebounds (17) and more second chance opportunities (12), but the Lakers had nine blocks compared to the Thunder with just five.

The Lakers continued to struggle from the free throw line shooting a paltry 59 percent, but may have met their equal as the Thunder shot just 64 percent from the line.

Kyle Kuzma left the game in the first half with a lowe back contusion, and did not return to the game.

Notes and Next

LeBron James missed his fourth consecutive game with a strained left groin. Rajon Rondo missed the game with a torn ligament on his right ring finger.

The Lakers will host the New York Knicks on Friday night at Staples Center.

