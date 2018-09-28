The Los Angeles Lakers' 2018-19 season officially opens on Oct. 18 in Portland, but the season effectively starts for players, coaches and staff on Media Day and flows into training camp, preseason and practice.

With Media Day in the books and the preseason opener in San Diego promising to feature LeBron James in a Lakers' uniform on the court for the first time.

Before the curtains officially come up on the "Lake Show," the goes through practices and preseason to set rotations and try out different combinations.

Below are a collection of photos of the Lakers at media day, training camp and preseason ahead of the 2018-19 season opener.