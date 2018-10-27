Large Pallet Fire Burns in City of Industry

A three-alarm blaze in a pallet yard in Industry spread to at least one nearby warehouse and firefighters focused on preventing its spread, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night at 15530 Salt Lake Ave., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters went into defensive mode, working to prevent flames from spreading but they did spread to at least one nearby 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse, officials said. A pressure boost was requested for the water system to aid the battle.

The blaze caused power lines to go down across railroad tracks used by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and Metrolink, officials said.

No injuries were reported.