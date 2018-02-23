Thousands of girls dream of being princesses, and for many Latina girls, this dream comes true when they turn 15, in the traditional Quinceañera.
The meaning of the 15-year-old birthday party is one of gratitude and "emphasizes the ritual passage from girl to woman," according to a statement from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
This great day is a Catholic tradition and, although it is celebrated in other Christian churches, it is believed that the Spanish conquistadors began this tradition. However, the Aztecs also celebrated when girls became women.
According to religious leaders, the Spaniards made this Aztec celebration a Christian event to try to convert the Aztecs to Catholicism.
Today, quinceañeras continue the tradition with a special thank-you mass and a great reception, which includes godparents, ladies and escorts, a waltz dance, cake, music, and other traditions such as the passing down of the doll and surprise gifts.
A family can spend between $10,000 to $50,000 dollars on a quinceañera, but since it is an unforgettable event, many families start saving up for it years prior. They make the sacrifice to make this day an unforgettable date for their "princess."
Sunday, Feb. 25 marks one of the largest quinceañera exhibitions in the nation will be held, according to organizers of the quinceañera Magazine exhibition. The event, which attracts thousands of people, will take place at the Pomona Fairplex. So, if you are thinking about having a party, you can start preparing for it. Tickets can be found here.