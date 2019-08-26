A Lake Elsinore man was shot to death in a road rage shooting as he traveled to Las Vegas Aug. 5, 2019.

The van used in a road rage attack that left a California man dead who was shot while driving with a friend to Las Vegas has been found in Los Angeles County, police said Monday.

The victim, identified as Jeff Boyajian, 58, of Lake Elsinore, was killed in what police called a road rage shooting on Interstate 15 Aug. 5.

The woman riding passenger in the victim's car, only identified as Lynn, during the attack said a white van started aggressively tailgating them on Interstate 15.

"All of a sudden it pulled up on the driver side next to us and was pointing fingers at us like he was going to shoot us," she said.

She said the van dropped back, and moments later sped up beside their car again near Blue Diamond Road exit, a few miles south of the Las Vegas Strip. That's when someone opened fire.

"All you could hear was bang bang bang and glass flying everywhere," she said. "I don't know how, but some way he managed to pull the vehicle over to the shoulder and put it in park."

Lynn said she found his phone to try to call for help.

"I couldn't unlock it. He picked up and then he's like, 'I think you're going to have to call.' And then dropped and that was that. He was gone," she said.

Boyajian died just a few hours shy of his 59th birthday.

Las Vegas Metro police were still trying to identify the gunman after the white van pictured in surveillance images was located in LA County.

The van was returned to Las Vegas to be analyzed in the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Crime Lab.

Investigators were asking anyone who may have been on that stretch of the interstate between 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. to report anything they saw.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

"He was very outgoing and friendly," Lynn said, who wished not to be identified for fear for her safety. "He liked to talk to anybody. He was a real people person."