After surviving the Las Vegas Massacre, a young man was at gunpoint again, this time in his parents driveway.

Jacob and his sister both survived the Las Vegas shooting in 2017. Jacob was in his car in his parents' driveway in Menifee when a man knocked on the car window late Thursday night.

"Someone knocks on my window so I just rolled it down a little bit since I didn't know who it was," said Jacob.

The man proceeded to tell him he needed to make a call and wanted to use Jacob's cell phone. Jacob said he was hesitant but he got out of his car to let the man use the phone.

As soon as Jacob started to give him the phone, the man pulled out a shotgun.

"I saw him start raising the gun and once I saw it, I smacked the gun down really quick," said Jacob. "I'm like 'what are you doing?'"

Jacob immediately rushed back into his car and locked the door as the gunman raised the gun and aimed it at him before running off. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras above his garage. No shots were fired.

Jacob believes the suspect got into a white car that drove by seconds before the encounter.

Shirley, Jacob's mom, can't believe that her son's life was once again in danger.

"Like every mother, that's our worst nightmare, we would never want anything to happen to our children," said Shirley.

Jacob said after this incident, he will never let his guard down, no matter where he is.

"You can never be too cautious or be too safe," said Jacob.

If anyone has any information about the man, contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.