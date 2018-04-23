Las Vegas Shooting Survivors From Orange County Now Engaged - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors From Orange County Now Engaged

By Whitney Irick

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Las Vegas Shooting Survivors From Orange County Now Engaged
    Mykenzie Lane
    Mykenzie Lane, 22, shows off her engagement ring with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Brandon Helmick. The pair were victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017.

    Two people who survived the most terrifying moment of their lives are now celebrating one of the most joyful.

    Orange County residents Mykenzie Lane, 22, and boyfriend Brandon Helmick, 21, were victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, where a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The shooting left 58 dead and wounded hundreds of others.

    Lane was hit by a bullet that night and she’s alive today because Helmick used his body to shield her.

    Helmick proposed to Lane on Friday -- proving that he really is her knight in shining armor.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-19-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    The couple has been together for 3 years, Lane said. And, they’ve already set a date: August 3.


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices