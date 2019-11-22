Suspect Arrested After Pointing Laser at NewsChopper4 Over Koreatown

A bright green light was pointed at NewsChopper4 as it was over Koreatown Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of pointing a laser at NewsChopper4 Thursday night as it was over the Koreatown area.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed a bright green light at about 11:30 p.m. coming from the area of Olympic Boulevard and Dewey Street. The suspect was inside a car, pointing the light at the chopper for several minutes.

A LAPD air unit contacted officers on the ground, who detained the man without incident. The suspect was booked on suspicion of illuminting an aircraft with a laser.