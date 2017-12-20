It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

In less than a week, the big Holiday will be upon us, and if you're like most Americans, you might have procrastinated a bit on your holiday shopping. Fear not, whether it's a gift for mom, dad, your significant other, or just a friend, we have the best last-minute gift ideas for the Dodger fan you're shopping for.

Tickets:

What does the Dodger fan want most for Christmas? Why tickets of course! If you're running late on time, purchasing mini plans for the 2018 season could be the best gift idea of the holiday season. The Dodgers are currently offering holiday specials on mini plans for as low as $15 per ticket. Not only is this a great idea, but it's the gift that keeps on giving, as you and the recipient will have something to look forward to next year. Who knows, they might even take you with them to the game.

Jerseys:

The future is bright for the Boys in Blue! After advancing to their first World Series since 1988, the Dodgers are ready to win it all in 2018, and have a young nucleus of stars that should be with the team for years to come. With that said, nothing says Merry Christmas like a Dodger jersey featuring your favorite player. Whether it's Clayton Kershaw, Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger, or more, they all can be found here.

Stadium Tours:

Dodger Stadium is one of the most historic stadiums in all of Major League Baseball. Located atop Chavez Ravine, the stadium overlooks downtown Los Angeles, Glendale, and Hollywood. What better gift for the Dodger fan in the family then a tour around the third oldest stadium in the league. Also, for a limited time, Dodger Stadium is playing host to a pop-up museum that showcases 60 years of Dodger baseball in Los Angeles.

Dodgers Sneakers:

For the sneaker head in the family, grab these collectible sneakers.

World Series Metal Print Poster:

The 2017 Dodgers' season was one for the ages, and what better way to look back on it, then with a historic 2017 World Series Print.

The 2017 Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was one of the best series in recent memory, and now, thanks to photographer Chris Fabregas, you can always remember the series fondly with these limited edition photographs of Dodger Stadium during Game 7 of the World Series.

Fans can purchase a fine art metal print, or a 12" x36" poster that is sure to bring your home to life with flashbacks of the Fall Classic. The photographs are on sale now, and available at cfabmedia.com.

Gift Cards:

Can't figure out what to buy the Dodger fan in your family? Well, let them choose for themselves with a Dodgers gift card for anything they want from MLBshop.com. Gift certificates are available online, or physical gift cards can be mailed to you before Christmas.

Spring Training Tickets:

The Dodgers announced the reporting dates for players for Spring Training on Tuesday, and baseball will be back at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ as soon as February 13, 2018.

For the Dodger fan who hasn't made the trip to Spring Training, now might be the year—on the heels of the first World Series appearance in 30 years—to give the gift of the Spring Training Experience.

Stocking Stuffers:

If you're looking for small gift ideas for Dodger fans, the Top of the Park store and MLBshop.com has the perfect stocking stuffer items for you. Everything from wallets, license plates, earrings, wine glasses, key chains, watches, fidget spinners, neckties and more, is available on the store for $20 or less.