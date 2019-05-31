Last Remaining Seats Is Reel-y Here, Film Fans

Take a seat in a splendid space, watch a great film, and help out preservation in Los Angeles, this June.

Swanning into a movie palace, along the red carpet, as photographers' bulbs pop and fedora-wearing reporters waving notepads shout questions? All while you try to enter the theater to take your seat for your Technicolor cinematic debut?

You'd have to time-travel back several decades, to when reporters sported fedoras and Technicolor was the titan of the silver screen.

But swanning into a movie palace, with cheek, charm, and style? You can still definitely do that, even if vintage bulbs aren't sizzling in your vicinity.

The LA Conservancy makes it easy for movie mavens to have their palace-debut moment, thanks to the annual fundraiser known as Last Remaining Seats.

This is the started-in-the-late-'80s movies series, the one that returns each June to a number of local cinemas of stature, all to screen some truly iconic flicks.

And those flicks'll flicker beginning on Saturday, June 1 with "It Happened One Night" at the Los Angeles Theatre downtown.

More movies are to come, on select June Saturdays, with "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Network" rounding it all out on Saturday, June 29 at The Wiltern.

Of course, the show is on the screen, and LA Conservancy has a knack for bringing out special guests and cinema scholars.

But if you were to wear your favorite Clark Gable-inspired suit, or a Sundance-stylish jacket, well, you'll be in the starry swing of this fundraising gem, which, in the end, helps to preserve our city's building-beautiful history.

Tickets? They're still available, so swan along this red carpet and purchase yours pronto.

