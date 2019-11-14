Latest School Shooting a 'Nightmare You Can't Wake Up From'

Saugus High School students went through active shooter drills just a few months ago, but today the violence became personal. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019)

Mourners gathered Thursday night to remember the victims of the deadly shooting at Saugus High School.

Families and students united near the campus where a 16 year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were shot and killed and two other children were wounded Thursday morning allegedly by a 16-year-old student on a campus quad. He shot himself in the head, was declared brain dead and not expected to recover.

The shooting which sent students scrambling for cover while others barricaded themselves inside classrooms or offices, prompted a large church service and a nighttime vigil with the hope of bringing some kind of peace from the madness.

"It's like a dream," said Laren Wells, a sophomore. "But not a good dream, like a nightmare you can't wake up from."

Junior ROTC squad leader Joshua Mourthi says the murder of a fellow cadet, whose name has not been officially released, inspired his squad to organize the nighttime meetup.

"We heard one of our cadets was wounded and another was in the hospital," he said. "Thought we'd get together to support him. Eventually we did find out, he did pass."

The shooting affected students who were nowhere close.

"I was like two minutes away," said Layla Gilstrap, a sophomore. "We got notification from the district, 'Turn around! Go home! There's a shooting at Saugus High School!'"

It was alarming.

"My friend was in the room with one of the girls that was injured," Gilstrap said. "Had to stop her from bleeding, can't imagine."

High School Shooting Survivor: Please Keep Your Guns Locked Up

Wells said one of the girls who was shot is also on the tennis team.

"She was going through surgery," Wells said. "We're praying for her right now."