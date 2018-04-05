SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 19: A "now hiring" sign is posted on a table during the Recruit Military Career Fair March 19, 2009 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of military veterans attended the career fair that was open only to veterans. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Get your resume and snazziest interview outfit ready because the region’s largest law enforcement hiring event is coming to Los Angeles Tuesday, April 10.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., recruiters from several agencies will be meeting prospective candidates interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott.

The free career event boasts several agencies participating in the fair, such as Manhattan Beach Police Department, Whittier Police Department, Orange Police Department and more. Those who are open to moving out of the area may take interest in speaking with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety or the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

These agencies are looking to fulfill various positions within their departments that are not just limited to sworn officers. Positions for office administrators, dispatchers, information technology engineers and financers are available.

Interested job seekers can preregister for the event online for free.



