Lyft Driver Drops Off Passenger in Lawndale, Then Shots Ring Out

By Heather Navarro and Angie Crouch

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    A Lyft passenger just stepped out of his hired ride when he was shot in the chest and killed in Lawndale, authorities said Friday, May 24, 2019.

    Redondo Beach police received a call from the Lyft driver saying he dropped a passenger off at 1:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 173rd Street. 

    The victim was apparently visiting a friend and did not live in the area. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead. 

    The Lyft driver later returned to the crime scene after initially speeding away at the sound of two gunshots. 

    The name of the victim was not released. 

    Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS. 

