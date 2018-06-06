Lawry's at 80: Special $80 Tam Meal for Two

Enjoy the $80 Starlit Dinner for Two, in honor of Lawry's 80th anniversary, on the Tam O'Shanter patio throughout most of June.

What to Know Tam O'Shanter

Atwater Village

Through June 30, 2018 (with a night off on June 17)

When you consider the fact that Lawry's, the prime rib emporium known for classic sides like Yorkshire pudding, is turning 80, your mind begins to journey to some interesting places.

Like? How many spins have the famous Lawry's Original Spinning Bowl Salads made over eight decades? How many California cuts have been carved or bowls of that fiery whipped cream horseradish have been devoured?

The number is assuredly high. For 80 years as a popular restaurant outfit is a big deal, but the deal, as in the dinner special, belongs to those customers who visit the Tam O'Shanter during the month of June.

To mark its 80th anniversary, Lawry's, which oversees the historic Atwater Village eatery, is offering an $80 dinner special, one that's created for two people.

Does it include prime rib? You bet: That quintessential California cut is part of the deal, as is Yorkshire pudding, that whipped cream horseradish, and creamed spinach or creamed corn.

Is there a "Wee Green Salad simple and tasty"? Aye, there is.

Can you choose either a petite English trifle or a petite sticky toffee pudding for afters? Aye again, you can.

Adding more atmosphere and novelty to the $80 dinner is the fact that "Starlit" is in the special's name. Which means this: It is served on the Tam O'Shanter's new patio, an homage to the patio that stood at the Los Feliz landmark decades ago.

You'll want to book your table, since the patio can fill up pretty quickly most nights, and you'll want to note the dates: It's an almost-all-June kind of deal, except for Father's Day, on June 17, when the $80 Starlit Dinner for Two takes the night off.

Also, tax and gratuity are additional.

Need more? Can you almost taste that whipped cream horseradish? Has it been too long since you've Tam'd?

Wish Lawry's a happy 80th by enjoying a classic $80 supper, for two, on the new/old Tam O'Shanter patio, through (most of) June 2018.

