Marking the end of an era in Cleveland, workers removed a giant banner of new Laker LeBron James that became part of the city's landscape during the three-time NBA champion's triumphant return to his home state of Ohio.

Fans snapped a few final pictures in front of the downtown Cleveland banner, installed on the side of a building in 2014 when James returned to the Cavaliers after winning two NBA titles in four seasons with the Miami Heat. A previous version of the billboard-style banner was removed after James left Cleveland the first time in 2010.

The 33-year-old forward has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams.

The 14-time All-Star is ranked seventh on the NBA's all-time list with 31,038 points. James is also fourth in scoring average at 27.2 points.

