LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up to shoot and get fouled by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California.

The Lakers won the battle, but may have lost the war.

LeBron James was injured in the third quarter, and did not return, but the Los Angeles Lakers held on to defeat the Golden State Warriors, 127-101, on Christmas Day at Oracle Arena.

James had 17 points, 13 rebound and five assists when he appeared to injure his groin, reaching for a loose ball midway through the third quarter.

After a timeout, James told Lakers head athletic trainer, Marco Nunez, that he "heard a pop" in his groin, and immediately went to the locker room. James was diagnosed with a strained left groin and did not return to the game.

The Lakers were up by 14 points when James was injured, and the Warriors immediately went on an 11-0 run, cutting the lead to 78-76 with 2:48 left in the quarter.

However, without their superstar on the floor, the Lakers rallied, taking the Warriors best punch and fighting back, extending the lead to nine by the end of the fourth quarter.

Rajon Rondo took over as the team's floor general in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers kept their foot on the gas, leading by as many as 31 points, before the Warriors waved the white flag and emptied their bench.

Andre Igoudala had a team-high 23 points off the bench to lead Golden State. Kevin Durant, playing on an injured left ankle, had 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Stephen Curry had 15 points, and Klay Thompson chipped in just five points.

The "Fantastic Four" of Durant, Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, combined to shoot 14-for44 (31 percent) from the field in the loss.

In LeBron's absence, Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with a team-high 19 points. Ivica Zubac had another season-high with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and shot 9-of-10 (90 percent) from the field.

Seven different Lakers scored in double-figures with Brandon Ingram scoring 14 points, Rajon Rondo adding 15 points and 10 assists, Josh Hart had 12, and Lance Stephenson scored 11 points off the bench.

The Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak at Oracle Arena, with their last victory on the Warriors' home floor occurring on Dec. 22, 2012. The win also snapped a seven-game skid overall with the Lakers beating the Warriors at Staples Center on March 6, 2016.

Notes and Next

Lakers center JaVale McGee missed his fifth consecutive game with a respitory infection and did not travel with the team. He was expected to get his 2017-2018 NBA Championship ring, but that ceremony will be delayed until the next time Los Angeles plays the Warriors.

Tyson Chandler returned to the court after missing the last game with back spasms. The Lakers will travel to Sacramento for the first of a back-to-back on Thursday night against the Kings.

Highlights

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…