LeBron James Set to Make Lakers' Debut Sunday

LeBron James will make his highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers' debut on Sunday in San Diego at Valley View Casino Center.

The Lakers host the Denver Nuggets with a tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and the game is being nationally televised on ESPN.

James signed a four-year contract worth $154 million with the Lakers in July, and Sunday provides the first look at James donning puple and gold on the court.

Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters at the team's shootaround Sunday morning that the team will start Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, James and JaVale McGee. Ingram and Caldwell-Pope were regular starters for the Lakers a season ago, while Rondo, McGee and James are all new additions to the roster.

Lonzo Ball will not play in the Lakers' preseason opener, as the second-year point guard is recovering from offseason knee surgery. Whether Walton goes with Rondo or a healthy Ball to start the regular season is a whirling debate, but for Sunday night, the former Boston Celtics point guard has the reins.

Following Sunday night's game, the Lakers host the Nuggets on Tuesday at Staples Center, before welcoming the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 4 at the same venue. The game against the Kings will be the Lakers' first-ever "Pride Night."

The Lakers host the LA Clippers in Anaheim on Oct. 6 before traveling to Las Vegas to face the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 10. The Lakers also face the Warriors in San Jose on Oct. 12 to wrap up the preseason.

James is currently on a streak of eight straight trips to the NBA Finals, with the last four meetings coming against the Warriors. With the addition of James, the Lakers expect to be one of the clear challengers for Golden State.

LA opens its regular season on Oct. 18 in Portland and plays its first regular season home game with James on Oct. 20 at Staples Center.