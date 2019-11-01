Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to spectacular Halloween costumes, but he definitely outdid himself this Halloween as he transformed into Johnny Depp's iconic character from the 1990 Tim Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands.
James posted the photo of himself in full costume on his Instagram account, and he nailed every detail out the outfit, including the authentic "scissor hands," and even the hair. He even captioned the photo calling himself "LeDward Scissorhands."
The Lakers co-tenants, the LA Clippers, also dressed in costumes ahead of their 103-97 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Thursday night.
Finally, we already showed you the Los Angeles Dodgers Halloween costumes back at the end of September before the final road trip of the season, but that didn't stop teammates Justin Turner and Joc Pederson from dressing up again in family-themed costumes.
A freshly shaven Turner dressed as the evil doll Chucky, and his wife, Kourtney, dressed as Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky.
Meanwhile, the Pederson clan dressed as the cast of The Wizard of Oz, with Joc dressing up as the Tin Man, his wife Kelsey as Dorothy, and their daughter Poppy as the Lion.
