Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to spectacular Halloween costumes, but he definitely outdid himself this Halloween as he transformed into Johnny Depp's iconic character from the 1990 Tim Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands.

James posted the photo of himself in full costume on his Instagram account, and he nailed every detail out the outfit, including the authentic "scissor hands," and even the hair. He even captioned the photo calling himself "LeDward Scissorhands."

View this post on Instagram LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ Happy Halloween beautiful people 👻💀🎃☠️🤡 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:41am PDT His Lakers teammates also got in the Halloween spirit as well. View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween 👻 🎃 #Hawkeye A post shared by Danny Green (@greenranger14) on Oct 31, 2019 at 6:23pm PDT View this post on Instagram Man listen my whole perm fell out.. while I was dancing at the party.. yall leave me alone.. 🤦🏽‍♂️ #Superfly #Preist A post shared by Troy Daniels (@troydaniels30) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT Quinn Cook is Kodak Black for Halloween 😂 @SONTHoops

pic.twitter.com/X1JCVyNeFf — Sami Jarjour (@JarjourSami) October 31, 2019 View this post on Instagram Da wolves out... A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Oct 29, 2019 at 10:38pm PDT View this post on Instagram Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice A post shared by Javale Pierre {2X} McGee (@javalemcgee) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:16am PDT View this post on Instagram I’m gone tell you this now! Don’t come to my Vegan house! Im handing out bags of baby 🥕 and frozen broccoli 🥦! #GREENGIANT #LILPINEAPPLE #chiquitabanana A post shared by Javale Pierre {2X} McGee (@javalemcgee) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:37pm PDT View this post on Instagram Resputia. How ya durinnnnn😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:53am PDT View this post on Instagram IM FINNA GET DISRESPECTFUL A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuz) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

The Lakers co-tenants, the LA Clippers, also dressed in costumes ahead of their 103-97 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram Nightmare on Figueroa St. 🎃 A post shared by LA Clippers (@laclippers) on Oct 31, 2019 at 6:16pm PDT

Finally, we already showed you the Los Angeles Dodgers Halloween costumes back at the end of September before the final road trip of the season, but that didn't stop teammates Justin Turner and Joc Pederson from dressing up again in family-themed costumes.

A freshly shaven Turner dressed as the evil doll Chucky, and his wife, Kourtney, dressed as Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to this amazing #BrideofChucky @court_with_a_k and #happyhalloween!!! #Chucky #TrickorTreat A post shared by Justin Turner (@redturn2) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Pederson clan dressed as the cast of The Wizard of Oz, with Joc dressing up as the Tin Man, his wife Kelsey as Dorothy, and their daughter Poppy as the Lion.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween🎃 Poppy’s costume😍😍😍 - - - #jocpederson #dodgers #codybellinger #coreyseager #kikehernandez #alexverdugo #claytonkershaw #justinturner #lableedsblue #mlb #dodgerstadium #ladodgers #ajpollock #maxmuncy #losangeles #losangelesdodgers #walkerbuehler #baseball #austinbarnes #christaylor #davidfreese #boysinblue #ladetermined #LA #itfdb A post shared by 🤴🏻 (@kingjocpederson) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

Tell us which one of these LA athletes costumes was your favorite in the comments below.

