LeBron James Transforms Into LeDward and other LA Athletes Dress in Costume to Celebrate Halloween

Check out LeBron James and the Lakers Halloween costumes, as well as the Clippers and other LA athletes.

By Michael Duarte

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    LeBron James is spotted wearing a Luigi mask on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to spectacular Halloween costumes, but he definitely outdid himself this Halloween as he transformed into Johnny Depp's iconic character from the 1990 Tim Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands

    James posted the photo of himself in full costume on his Instagram account, and he nailed every detail out the outfit, including the authentic "scissor hands," and even the hair. He even captioned the photo calling himself "LeDward Scissorhands." 

    His Lakers teammates also got in the Halloween spirit as well.

     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Da wolves out...

    A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on

    The Lakers co-tenants, the LA Clippers, also dressed in costumes ahead of their 103-97 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Thursday night.

    Finally, we already showed you the Los Angeles Dodgers Halloween costumes back at the end of September before the final road trip of the season, but that didn't stop teammates Justin Turner and Joc Pederson from dressing up again in family-themed costumes.

    A freshly shaven Turner dressed as the evil doll Chucky, and his wife, Kourtney, dressed as Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky. 

    Meanwhile, the Pederson clan dressed as the cast of The Wizard of Oz, with Joc dressing up as the Tin Man, his wife Kelsey as Dorothy, and their daughter Poppy as the Lion.

    Tell us which one of these LA athletes costumes was your favorite in the comments below.

     

    If you can't see the embedded images, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on "View on NBC Southern California"

