Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at the NFC Divisional Playoff Matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

It's good to be the King.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may not be able to take the court anytime soon, but that didn't stop him from walking the sidelines of an NFL playoff game.

The new King of Los Angeles treated his Lakers teammates to an end zone suite on Saturday night, as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 30-22, to advance to the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints.

James, and teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley, JaVale McGee and Lonzo Ball all took in the game in an end zone suite located underneath the peristyle at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

James was spotted in the Rams locker room before the game, and after a video surfaced, he explained he was there to use the nearest restroom. Shortly thereafter, he took the field where ESPN caught the three-time NBA Champion walking out of the tunnel and to the Rams sideline.

James was later shown on the video screen, and received a loud ovation from both Cowboys and Rams fans alike.

James is a self-professed Cowboys fan, but stayed neutral on Saturday, sporting a black coat and a black hat. James has appeared on the sideline of the Rams before wearing blue and yellow.

LeBron and the Lakers were not the only celebrities at the game, joining James on the sidelines were actors Dennis Quaid, Ty Burrell, golfer John Daly, and musicians French Montana, YG, and Post Malone.

On the court, James has missed the Lakers last 10 games with a left groin strain and will be reevaluated on January 16th.