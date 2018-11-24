LeBron James Trolls Teammate Mo Wagner After Ohio State Crushes Michigan

LeBron James wears an Ohio State jersey on the sidelines of the 2015 National Championship game. James trolled his teammate after OSU's victory over Michigan on Saturday.

It's a bad day to be a Michigan fan.

If the Wolverines stunning, 62-39, loss to Ohio State that knocked them out of the College Football Playoff wasn't enough for Michigan fans, Ohio's greatest son has decided to throw some salt on the wound.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, an Ohio native, and therefore an Ohio State fan, tweeted at his teammate, Moritz Wagner, after the blowout loss on Saturday afternoon.

"Somebody please go check on my teammate Moritz Wagner!!! I don't believe he's doing so well right now. Someone please call 911," wrote James in the social media post, but without using the letter "M," for Michigan.

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted James out of High School, but he has repeatedly said that if he had gone to college, he would have gone to Ohio State. James frequently visits the university, and has been seen on the sidelines wearing a No. 23 Ohio State jersey during some of College Football's biggest games, including the 2015 National Championship game.

Meanwhile, Michigan has lost to their greatest rivals for seven consecutive seasons. To put that in perspective, the last time Michigan defeated Ohio State, James had just completed his first season with the Miami Heat, and had yet to win an NBA Championship.

Since then, James has won three titles and played for the Heat, Cavaliers, and now Lakers. Needless, to say it's been a long time since the Wolverines tasted the sweet sensation of victory over the hated Buckeyes.