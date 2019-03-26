Los Angeles Lakers players Rajon Rondo, LeBron James and JaVale McGee discuss the team's 124-106 win over the Washington Wizards and Lance Stephenson's ankle-breaking play on Jeff Green. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Abracadabra, LeBron made them disappear.

LeBron James finished with 23 points and 14 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers vanquished the Washington Wizards, 124-106, for their second straight win on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

The Lakers had no issues on the offensive end of the floor, grabbing a five-point first quarter lead and never looking back as they went up by as many as 19 in the second half.

"We don't like the way we played tonight," said Washington coach Scott Brooks of the Wizards' performance. "We put our heads down when the shots didn't fall, and when you also don't get back on defense, that's a bad combination."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with a team-high 29 points. Four of the five Lakers starters finished in double-figures with Kyle Kuzma contributing 15 points. Mo Wagner had 11 off the bench.

"We know if we were healthy, what we would have been," said Caldwell-Pope about what the Lakers season might have been if it had not been derailed by injuries. "Unfortunately, injuries got the best of us. But we're still going out and having fun."

JaVale McGee completed his third straight double double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. In his last three contests, McGee has 70 points, 49 rebounds, and 15 blocks.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with a game-high 32 points. Jabari Parker (18) and Bobby Portis (10) were the only other wizards to score in double figures.

"We've got to get some of these wins, even if they don't mean anything," Beal said after the team's fifth straight loss.

Los Angeles shot 54 percent from the field, dished out 37 assists, and outrebounded the Wizards 52-to-39.

"It starts defensively," said Lakers' point guard Rajon Rondo. "If we're taking the ball out of every time, we're not going to get 30 assists, but tonight we were able to get some stops and get out in transition and guys were open in the lane."

The Lakers recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since Jan. 17th.

"It's been difficult knowing that mathematically we're not going to be in the postseason," said James after the victory. "That's like March Madness for college kids for me. But when I suit up, it's all business. I never change my approach, and I try to go out and make every play."

Lance made em' dance





Lance Stephenson sent the Lakers' bench into a frenzy when he broke the ankles of veteran forward Jeff Green in the first quarter with a wicked crossover.

Notes and Next

Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain), Josh Hart (right knee), and Brandon Ingram (shoulder) all missed the game due to injuries.

The Lakers will host travel to Utah on Wednesday for the second night of a back-to-back against the Jazz at 7:30PM PT.