Lakers Put Scare in Staples Center, Hold on to Defeat Mavericks, 114-113, on Halloween Night

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers got back to their winning ways on Wednesday, defeating the Dallas Mavericks, 114-113, on Halloween Night at Staples Center.

The Lakers led from wire-to-wire, jumping out to an early 19-point lead before the Mavericks cut it to four midway through the second quarter.

Los Angeles led by double-digits for most of the fourth quarter, but they put a scare in the soldout Staples Center crowd as the Mavericks tied the game with 2.1 seconds remaining, putting LeBron James on the line.

James missed the first free throw, but sank the second as J.J. Barea's three-pointer at the buzz fell short, giving the Lakers the victory.

Two nights after saying he needed to be more "engaged" in the game, Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball had a bounceback night with 14 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds.

All five starters scored in double-figures with James leading the way with 29 points. JaVale McGee had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Mavericks guard Wes Matthews hit four three-pointers and led the team with 21 points. 19-year-old phenom, and third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Dončić finished with just 12 points in one of his worst games as a pro.

Entering the game, Dončić was averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists.

Up Next:

The Lakers travel to Portland where they opened the season for a rematch with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

