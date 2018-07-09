MIRAMAR, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Terry Cheung prepares a pizza pie to be served to students at Everglades High School on November 18, 2011 in Miramar, Florida. Monday evening the United States Congress passed a spending bill with a provision that would allow schools to count pizza as a vegetable. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LeBron James is officially a Los Angeles Laker, and now one LA-based chain of restaurants is preparing to celebrate.

Blaze Pizza will throw a "free pizza party" from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday to commemorate the NBA superstar joining the Lakers. There is a limit of one free pizza per person and the deal will only be available to customers inside of Blaze's restaurants. The company, which specializes in "build-your-own" customized pizzas, has not released many other specifics about the giveaway.

James agreed to a four-year, $153 million contract with the Lakers on July 1. He signed the paperwork at his Brentwood home Monday alongside Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and James' agent Rich Paul.

The 15-year NBA veteran is an original investor in Blaze Pizza, which has opened eateries all over Southern California -- including Staples Center, James' new home arena. James made a surprise appearance at the chain's Pasadena location in March 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers were in LA to play the Lakers and Clippers.

James has not explicitly announced any plans to take part in Tuesday's event, but hinted he would make an appearance at Blaze's Culver City restaurant.

Click here to see a full list of Blaze Pizza locations that are participating in the giveaway.