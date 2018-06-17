The Learning Experience: Preschoolers Learn to be Humanitarians

Preschoolers at the Learning Experience are learning how to be a humanitarian at a young age.

Between riding tricycles and learning the basics of taking turns, the preschoolers at the Learning Experience are learning some pretty adult concepts.

At the Learning Experience, the preschoolers are taught more than the basics of counting and the alphabet- they are also taught about charity, giving and the basics of philanthropy.

The 3 to 5-year-olds at the Learning Experience are taught how to be humanitarians.

"I feel like it's really important because it instills it from a very young age," says Aanchal Chawla, owner of the Learning Experience. "It shows them to always give back when possible."

The children are taught the basics of being humanitarians through lessons and books, but more importantly, they are shown it first-hand. For the past couple weeks, the children and their family have been collecting items to donate to the Samaritan Center of Simi Valley. The children decorated brown paper bags, made cards and collected goodies such as toothbrushes and tissues to donate.

For such a big concept, the pre-schoolers are taking it right in stride.

"I want to help people that have nothing," 5-year-old preschooler AJ says while scribbling away at his coloring book.

The Learning Experience is teaching the preschoolers you're never too little to give back and these little ones are already making a big difference in their community.