Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson's Prints Immortalized at TCL Theatre

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson, known for her nearly seven decades in acting business, was honored in Hollywood Friday as she pressed her hand and footprints into cement, that will now forever grace the TCL Theatre.

Tyson, now 93 and a SAG, Emmy and Tony winner, was ravishing at the ceremony.

Director, screenwriter, and actor Tyler Perry joined Tyson. She worked on his film "Diary of Mad Black Woman" in 2005.

Tyson, best known for her performance as Rebecca Morgan in 1972's "Sounder" and twice-Emmy winning role in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," emphasized how grateful she was.

"The fact that you thought enough of what I was trying to do throughout my entire career is worthy of this moment, I cannot tell you how grateful I am,'' she told the crowd.

The hand and footprint ceremony was held as part of the Turner Classic Movies Classic Film Festival.

See the ceremony in photos.