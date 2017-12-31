Let Metro be Your Designated Driver This New Year's Eve

Metro will once again fill the role of designated driver for holiday party-goers this year, offering free rides on all Metro bus and rail lines on New Year's Eve.

Metro's regular Sunday schedule will be observed during the day, with free rides being offered from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. On New Year's Day, Metro bus and rail will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Long Beach Transit will also offer free bus rides beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, continuing through the end of service on each line.

On Monday, Metrolink will also aim to help ease holiday traffic by offering special service for attendees of the 129th Rose Parade. Trains on Metrolink's major lines, including the San Bernardino, Antelope Valley and 91/Perris Valley Lines, will begin departing as early as 5 a.m. Passengers will then be able to transfer at Union Station to the Metro Gold Line at no cost to reach Pasadena.

For Metrolink's complete holiday schedule, visit the Metrolink website.