Letter Found at CSUN Warns of Shooting Threat

Another threat was made to the Cal State Northridge campus Monday, but this time in the form of a letter.

NBC4 obtained the photo of a letter that was found at the same location as last week’s graffiti that included a swastika.

The letter, written with red ink, uses descriptive language and profanity and states when and where the shooting will take place.

Students showed concern over the situation on social media and created a petition online that asks for CSUN President Dr. Dianne F. Harrison to have the campus closed on Dec. 12, the day the shooting is supposed to happen.

The petition states, “Though this is a fragile situation during finals week, the safety of CSUN students, faculty, must come first.”

About 5,550 people have signed the petition. Comments include, "I'm not risking my life for a 3 unit class," and "I don't feel safe about csun anymore. It feels like our administration can care less about our lives and more about money. It's heart-wrenching."

NBC4 also received messages on Facebook from parents concerned about their sons and daughters.

“As parents we are frustrated and our students are afraid to step foot on campus and feel that nothing is being done,” said Marrissa Redd.

CSUN’s statements in response to the graffiti say police presence will be increased on campus, but the school won't cancel classes.

“Sadly, the world in which we live requires we take threats of violence and expressions of hate seriously -- even when there is no evidence to suggest that the threatened acts are likely to materialize,'' CSUN President Harrison said.

Anne Glazin from CSUN PD confirmed they’re aware of the letter that was found and are actively investigating the nature of the letter with the help of LAPD to find who wrote the letter.

Fall semester finals at CSUN begin Wednesday.