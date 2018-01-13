LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Go Scoreless in Pro Debut in Lithuania - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Go Scoreless in Pro Debut in Lithuania

LiAngelo went 0 for 3 from the field in just over 9 minutes. His 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, played 5:16, going 0 for 4.

By Associated Press

Published at 2:40 PM PST on Jan 13, 2018 | Updated at 3:02 PM PST on Jan 13, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Go Scoreless in Pro Debut in Lithuania
    AP
    FILE- In this Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, American basketball players LiAngelo Ball, right, and his brother, LaMelo, display their shirts after signing with Lithuanian team BC Prienai - Birstonas Vytautas, during a news conference at the Harmony park hotel in Vaizgaikiemis village, Prienai district, Lithuania. The brothers went scoreless in their pro basketball debut, finishing a combined 0 for 7 on Saturday, Jan. 1,3, 2018. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

    LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball went scoreless in their pro basketball debut, finishing a combined 0 for 7.

    The younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball played in the Lithuanian league for BC Prienai on Saturday. Their team lost 95-86 to Lietkabelis Panevezys.

    LiAngelo went 0 for 3 from the field in just over 9 minutes. His 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, played 5:16, going 0 for 4.

    The brothers signed with the Lithuanian team last month after LiAngelo withdrew from UCLA. He was suspended indefinitely following his arrest for shoplifting during a recent tour of China.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 12/19] 2017 Southern California Images in the News

    That sparked a Twitter spat between father LaVar Ball and President Donald Trump.

    LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball combined for 29 points in an exhibition against the reserve team of Zalgiris on Tuesday. It was the first of five planned exhibitions designed to showcase the Ball brothers. Another is scheduled for Monday.

    In basketball-crazy Lithuania, the game is often dubbed the "second religion" and attracts huge crowds to arenas even in small towns. There have been several Lithuania players in NBA teams, including Portland Trail Blazers center Arvydas Sabonis and Zydrunas "Big Z" Ilgauskas of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices