Liberty Fire Reaches 90 Percent Containment

A plane drops fire retardant near a home to stop the wind driven Liberty Fire near Los Alamos Road on Dec. 7, 2017 in Murrieta, California. A mandatory evacuation order is underway as the wildfire, fed by strong Santa Ana winds, burned 300 acres.

A wildfire that broke out just northeast of Murrieta amid strong Santa Ana winds was 90 percent contained Saturday after scorching 300 acres and destroying a hilltop home and other buildings.

Murrieta Fire Department officials said they expected full containment of the non-injury "Liberty Fire" by 8 p.m. Saturday.

The blaze was reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Liberty and Los Alamos roads in an unincorporated community bordering French Valley, Murrieta and Winchester, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Along with a single-family home, six outbuildings have been lost to the flames, according to the fire department, though the wildfire hasn't increased in size since Thursday evening.

All evacuation orders were lifted as of 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to the MFD. A red flag warning denoting a high risk of wildfire stemming from strong winds and low humidity was issued for the region through Sunday night.

Winds in the area were expected to gust as high as 25 mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

