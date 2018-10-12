 Lightning Gives SoCal a Show During Fall Storm - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Lightning Gives SoCal a Show During Fall Storm

By Jason Kandel

7 PHOTOS

34 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
Lighting could be seen and thunder heard across a wide swath of the region and rain began falling in downtown Los Angeles about 7:30 p.m. after several flashes of lightning. The storm knocked out power to residents across the region.
More Photo Galleries
List: These Companies are Hiring for the Holiday Season
An Actual Space Suit, Real Items Taken to the Moon Up for Grabs in Neil Armstrong Auction
Connect With Us
AdChoices