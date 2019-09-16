NBC 7's Audra Stafford is learning more about Lincoln High students who say they were targeted by racial slurs at a football game in San Clemente. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Lincoln High School administrators are investigating allegations of racism during a high school football game in Orange County over the weekend.

Students of the school say they were taunted with racial slurs by fans of San Clemente High School on Friday night, according to a message to students and parents from Lincoln's Principal Stephanie Brown.

According to the NAACP, the "n-word" was used repeatedly towards members of Lincoln High's football players and cheerleaders. The organization said members of the cheer squad were verbally harassed in restrooms, eventually forcing them to leave the game early.

Generation Justice San Diego, a local youth activist group, is planning to hold a press conference at San Clemente High School Monday morning about the alleged racism.

The NAACP San Diego Branch penned a letter to the principal of San Clemente HS, Kirsten Vital, expressing their outrage at the lack of response from the school's administration.

"Athletics are part of the educational system, and all of the anti-discrimination law and policy that applies in the classroom applies on the field and on the premises of an athletic contest," the statement read in part.

The organization called on San Clemente High School to institute a bias training program for their athletic department and to appoint a person responsible for handling allegations of racism. They also asked the school to make an announcement about respect ahead of all future football games of the season.

NBC 7 has reached out to both high schools for comment but has not heard back.

No other information was available.

