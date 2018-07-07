LindasStory: Evidence From 45-Year-Old Cold Case of 11-Year-Old's Murder

Friday marked 45 years since Linda O'Keefe dissapeared from outside the Newport Beach, California school she attended. O'Keefe, 11, was found dead the next morning in the Back Bay area of the beach.
For the anniversary of O'Keefe's case, the Newport Beach Police Department tweeted through the case as it happened exactly 45 years before. In Linda's voice, the NBPD narrated her final day from the moment she left her home to when her body was discovered.
The tweetstorm concluded with the release a new computer-generated sketch of the suspected killer. The sketch was constructed by Parabon NanoLabs using DNA found at the crime scene.
If you think you have new information about the case, you can call the NBPD's Cold Case Tip Line at Cold Case Tip Line at 949-644-3669.