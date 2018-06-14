Celebrate World Blood Donor Day: List of Blood Drives in June and July - NBC Southern California
Celebrate World Blood Donor Day: List of Blood Drives in June and July

Save a life today and find the blood drive nearest to you

By Sydney Kalich

Published 18 minutes ago

    Thursday marks World Blood Donor Day!

    During the month of June, the Red Cross has launched the Missing Types Campaign to encourage people to donate.

    During campaign, the letters for the main blood groups - A, B, and O - will disappear from websites, social media pages and signs in an effort to draw attention to the key role of every blood donor. 

    If you want to donate Thursday, here is a list of blood drives you can go to:

    • 6/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Los Cerritos Center, 427 Los Cerritos Center Mall in Cerritos
    • 6/14/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Republican Center, 200 East Rowland Street in Covina
    • 6/14/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale
    • 6/14/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St in Long Beach
    • 6/14/2018: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Beverly Hospital, 309 W Beverly Blvd in Montebello
    • 6/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave in West Los Angeles

    Can’t donate right now? Here is a list of all the future dates blood drives until July 3.

    Arcadia:

    • 6/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 1881 S. 1st Avenue
    • 6/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr
    • 7/2/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 1881 S. 1st Avenue

    Artesia:

    • 6/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 18708 S. Clarkdale

    Burbank:

    • 6/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E. Palm Ave
    • 6/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Burbank Elk's Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way
    • 6/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Burbank Elk's Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way
    • 7/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E. Palm Ave
    • Calabasas:
    • 6/19/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Topa Insurance, 24025  Park Sorrento, Ste. 2000

    Canoga Park:

    • 6/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Topanga, 21501 Schoenborn St

    Canyon Cntry:

    • 6/17/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Clare Catholic Church, 19606 Calla Way

    Carson:

    • 7/3/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Avenue

    Cerritos:

    • 7/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Los Cerritos Center, 427 Los Cerritos Center Mall

    City of Industry:

    • 6/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frito Lay, 14600 Proctor Ave
    • 6/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., US Bankcard Services Incorporated, 17171 E Gale Ave, Suite 110
    • 6/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Social Services, 12860 Crossroads Pkwy S

    Claremont:


    • 6/19/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Claremont Club, 1777 Monte Vista
    • 6/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke's Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd
    • 6/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke's Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd
    • 7/3/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke's Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd


    Compton:

    • 6/24/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albert the Great Church, 804 E. Compton Blvd.
    • 6/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 519 E Palmer Ave

    Covina:

    • 6/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Magan Medical Clinic, 420 W Rowland Street

    Culver City:

    • 6/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Culver City City Hall, 9770 Culver City Blvd.
    • 6/20/2018: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Cliffs of Id, 2537 S Fairfax Ave
    • 6/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Julian Dixon Library, 4975 Overland Ave
    • 7/1/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Playa Christian Church, 12221 Juniette Street

    Downey:

    • 7/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Church of God, 11543 Paramount Blvd

    El Monte:

    • 6/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., El Monte Comprehensive Health, 10953 Ramona Blvd
    • 7/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., El Monte Community Center, 3130 N Tyler

    El Segundo:

    • 6/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St
    • 6/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cold Stone Creamery, 130 E. Grand Ave

    Encino:

    • 7/3/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Encino Tarzana Regional Medical Center, 16237 Ventura Blvd.

    Glendale:

    • 6/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
    • 6/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Glendale Downtown Central Library, 222 E Harvard St
    • 6/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
    • 6/26/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Glendale Adventist Medical Center, 1509 Wilson Terrace
    • 6/26/2018: 1:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Glendale Adventist Medical Center, 1509 Wilson Terrace
    • 6/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Glendale Chapter, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
    • 6/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Glendale Chapter, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
    • 6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Glendale Chapter, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
    • 6/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Glendale Chapter, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.
    • 7/3/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd.

    Glendora:

    • 7/3/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Best Buy, 1307 East Gladstone St

    Granada Hills:

    • 6/15/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Granada Hills Pavillion, 11128 Balboa Blvd
    • 6/18/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Granada Hills Pavillion, 11128 Balboa Blvd

    Hacienda Heights:

    • 6/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hacienda Heights Community Center, 1234 Valencia Ave

    Hermosa Beach:

    • 6/20/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hermosa Beach Rotary Youth Building, 2521 Valley Drive

    Hollywood:

    • 6/19/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loews Hollywood Hotel, 1755 N. Highland Ave.
    • 6/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hollywood Wilshire YMCA, 1553 N. Schrader Blvd

    Huntington Park:

    • 6/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Curacao, 5980 Pacific Blvd.

    La Mirada:

    • 7/3/2018: 5:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bralco Metals, 15090 Northam St

    La Verne:

    • 6/21/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2645 Amherst Street
    • 6/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of La Verne, 1950 Third Street

    Lancaster:

    • 6/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayflower Gardens, 42011 67th St W
    • 6/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Toyota of Lancaster, 43301 12th St W
    • 6/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Antelope Valley College QUAD, 3041 W Avenue K
    • 6/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave I
    • 7/2/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cinemark Movies 22, 2600 West Avenue I

    Long Beach:

    • 6/15/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3701 Elm Ave
    • 6/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/17/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/18/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/19/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 1050 Linden Ave
    • 6/19/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 1050 Linden Ave
    • 6/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., World Trade Center, One World Trade Center
    • 6/20/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/21/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/22/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Cyprians Catholic Church, 4714 Clark Avenue
    • 6/25/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/26/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 6/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th st.
    • 6/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th st.
    • 6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th st.
    • 6/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th st.
    • 7/1/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Athanasius Catholic Church, 5390 Linden Ave
    • 7/2/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St
    • 7/3/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St


    Los Angeles:


    • 6/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stephen S Wise Temple, 15500 Stephen S Wise Dr
    • 6/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S. Vermont
    • 6/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., JW Marriott Hotel, 900 W. Olympic Blvd
    • 6/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Larchmont Santuary Spa, 331 N Larchmont Blvd
    • 6/19/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Los Angeles County Internal Service, 1100 N. Eastern Ave
    • 6/19/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., AON Center, 707 Wilshire Blvd
    • 6/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Douglas Emmett Wilshire Bundy Plaza, 12121 Wilshire Blvd
    • 6/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Trader Joe's Store 215, 11755 W. Olympic Blvd
    • 6/20/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, 3435 Wilshire Blvd
    • 6/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., YWCA Union Pacific Empowerment Center, 4315 Union Pacific Ave
    • 6/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Los Angeles Police Dept, 3400 S.Central Ave
    • 6/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 5, 8900 Emerson Ave
    • 6/22/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Eagle Rock Plaza, 2700 Colorado Blvd
    • 6/25/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Avenue
    • 6/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Civic Center Hall of Administration, 500 W Temple St.
    • 6/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Los Angeles Fire Station 59, 11505 W Olympic Blvd
    • 6/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works, 1149 S Broadway
    • 6/29/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda
    • 6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Los Angeles Fire Station 59, 11505 W Olympic Blvd
    • 6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Los Angeles Police Department, 6501 Fountain Ave
    • 6/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Los Angeles Fire Station 59, 11505 W Olympic Blvd

    Lynwood:

    • 6/29/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Curacao, 3160 E Imperial Hwy

    Montrose:

    • 6/22/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave

    Newhall:

    • 7/1/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, 26444 Friendly Valley Pkwy

    Rosecrans Ave:

    • 6/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Norwalk Community Masonic Center, 12345 Rosecrans Ave
    • 6/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sanatan Dharma Temple, 15211 Pioneer Blvd.

    Pacoima:

    • 6/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 10390 Remick Ave

    Palmdale:

    • 6/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P
    • 6/22/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P
    • 6/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P
    • 6/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P
    • 6/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Antelope Valley, 2715 E Avenue P
    • 6/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Antelope Valley, 2715 E Avenue P
    • 6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - American Red Cross Antelope Valley, 2715 E Avenue P
    • 7/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive

    Panorama City:

    • 6/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Panorama City American Legion Hall, 13553 Reedley Ave

    Paramount:

    • 6/21/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Paramount High School, 14429 Downey Ave

    Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr, Suite 103:

    • Mondays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Tuesdays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Wednesdays:12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Thursdays: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
    • Fridays: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Sundays: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

    Pasadena:

    • 6/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pasadena Public Health Department, 1845 North Fair Oaks Ave
    • 6/27/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr
    • 6/28/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr
    • 6/29/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr
    • 6/30/2018: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 133 N Altadena Dr

    Pico Rivera:

    • 6/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Marianne de Paredes Cathollic Church, 7922 S Passons

    Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

    • Mondays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Tuesdays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Wednesdays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Thursdays: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
    • Fridays: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Sundays: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

    Pomona:

    • 6/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1150 W Holt Ave
    • 6/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 100 Red Cross Circle
    • 6/27/2018: 9:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle
    • 6/27/2018: 3:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle
    • 6/28/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle
    • 6/29/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle
    • 6/30/2018: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

    Redondo Beach:

    • 6/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Residence Inn, 2420 Marine Avenue

    Rosemead:

    • 6/17/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wal-Mart Supercenter, 1827 Walnut Grove

    San Dimas:

    • 6/18/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., San Dimas Community Library, 145 North Walnut Avenue
    • 6/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., San Dimas Community Hospital, 1350 W Covina Blvd

    San Marino:

    • 7/2/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Dr

    Santa Clarita:

    • 6/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
    • 6/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway
    • 6/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive
    • 6/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive
    • 6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive
    • 6/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive

    Santa Monica:

    • 6/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St
    • 6/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St
    • 6/28/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd.
    • 7/2/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

    Sherman Oaks:

    • 6/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Congregation Church of Chimes, 14115 Magnolia Blvd.

    South El Monte:

    • 6/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Loma School, 2131 Loma Ave

    South Gate:

    • 6/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Curacao, 8618 Garfield Ave

    Tarzana:

    • 7/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5619 Lindley Ave

    Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

    • Mondays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m
    • Tuedays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m
    • Wednesdays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Thursdays: 1:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
    • Fridays: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Sundays: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

    Torrance:

    • 6/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Torrance-South Bay YMCA, 2900 West Sepulveda Blvd
    • 6/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn, 19800 S. Vermont
    • 6/27/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd
    • 6/28/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd
    • 6/28/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 22605 Kent Ave
    • 6/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, 4101 Torrance Blvd
    • 6/29/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd
    • 6/30/2018: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd

    Valencia:

    • 6/19/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Behavorial Learning Center, Inc., 28245 Ave Crocker #220
    • 6/26/2018: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, 23845 McBean Pky

    Van Nuys:

    • 6/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 15555 Saticoy St
    • 6/27/2018: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Valley Presbyterian Hospital, 15107 Vanowen St.
    • 6/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Van Nuys Airport, 16813 Stagg Street

    Walnut:

    • 6/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., City of Walnut Senior Center, 21215 La Puente Road

    West Covina:

    • 6/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., West Covina Medical Center, 725 S. Orange Ave
    • 6/22/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Avenue
    • 6/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza Dr

    West Hollywood:

    • 7/2/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Avalon, 7316 Santa Monica Blvd

    West Los Angeles:

    • 6/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave
    • 6/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave
    • 7/2/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave

    Whittier:

    • 6/19/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Rd
    • 6/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Avenue
    • 6/21/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 15265 Mulberry Drive
    • 6/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Whittier Hospital Activity Center, 9210 Colima Road   Suite #110

    Wilmington:

    • 6/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harbor Christian Center, 1551 N. Wilmington Blvd

    Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave

    • Mondays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Tuesdays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Wednesdays: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Thursdays: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
    • Fridays: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m
    • Saturdays: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Sundays: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m

    Woodland Hills:

    • 6/18/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., eaves by Avalon, 22122 Victory Blvd
    • 6/27/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive- Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave
    • 6/28/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave
    • 6/29/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive - Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave
    • 6/30/2018: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., KLOS Radio  Drive- Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave
    • 7/2/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., BJ's Restaurant, 6424 Canoga Ave
    • 7/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Platt Branch Library, 23600 Victory Blvd.


