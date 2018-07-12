List: Nominees for the 70th Emmy Awards

The nominees for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday. The award show will air live on Monday, Sept. 17.

Here is a list of some of the nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silcion Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Outstanding Variety Talk Series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Outstanding Limited Series: The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose Outstanding Reality Competition Series: The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: