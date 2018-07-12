List: Nominees for the 70th Emmy Awards - NBC Southern California
List: Nominees for the 70th Emmy Awards

Did your favorite show make the cut?

By Sydney Kalich

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Emmy Statue (Photo by Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage)

    The nominees for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday. The award show will air live on Monday, Sept. 17.

    Here is a list of some of the nominees.

    Outstanding Drama Series:

    • The Americans
    • The Crown
    • Game of Thrones
    • The Handmaid's Tale
    • Stranger Things
    • This is Us
    Outstanding Comedy Series:
    • Atlanta 
    • Barry
    • Black-ish
    • Curb Your Enthusiasm
    • Glow
    • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Silcion Valley
    • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
    • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
    • Jimmy Kimmel Live
    • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    • The Late Late Show with James Corden
    • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    Outstanding Limited Series:
    • The Alienist
    • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Genius: Picasso
    • Godless
    • Patrick Melrose
    Outstanding Reality Competition Series:
    • The Amazing Race
    • American Ninja Warrior
    • Project Runway
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race
    • Top Chef
    • The Voice

    Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

    • Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
    • Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
    • John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
    • Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
    • Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    • Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
    Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: 
    • Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
    • Michelle Dockery, Godless
    • Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
    • Regina King, Seven Seconds
    • Jessica Biel, The Sinner
    • Laura Dern, The Tale
    Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
    • Jason Bateman, Ozark
    • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
    • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    • Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
    • Ed Harris, Westworld
    • Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
    Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
    • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
    • Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
    • Keri Russell, The Americans
    • Claire Foy, The Crown
    • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

     Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

    • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
    • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
    • Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
    • David Harbour, Stranger Things
    • Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Matt Smith, The Crown
    Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
    • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
    • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
    • Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
    • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
    • Thandie Newton, Westworld
    Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
    • Donald Glover, Atlanta
    • Bill Hader, Barry
    • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
    • Ted Danson, The Good Place
    • William H. Macy, Shameless
    Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
    • Pamala Adlon, Better Things
    • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    • Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
    • Issa Rae, Insecure
    • Allison Janney, Mom
    • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
    Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
    • Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
    • Henry Winkler, Barry
    • Louie Anderson, Baskets
    • Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
    • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
    • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
    • Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
    • Betty Gilpin, Glow
    • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
    • Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
    • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
    • Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
    • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
    For the rest of the nominee list visit the Emmy's official website

