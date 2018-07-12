List: Nominees for the 70th Emmy Awards

The nominees for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday. The award show will air live on Monday, Sept. 17.
Here is a list of some of the nominees.
Outstanding Drama Series:
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Glow
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Silcion Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series:
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Reality Competition Series:
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
- Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
- Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
- Michelle Dockery, Godless
- Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
- Ed Harris, Westworld
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Matt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
- Pamala Adlon, Better Things
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
- Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
- Betty Gilpin, Glow
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
For the rest of the nominee list visit the Emmy's official website.