Here's a List of the Dozens of SoCal Schools Remaining Closed Thursday

With high winds expected across Southern California through Halloween evening, dozens of schools in the region will be closed Thursday as the threat of wildfires and power outages continues.
These are the schools that will be closed Thursday, Oct. 31.
Los Angeles County:
- All Malibu campuses within the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District
- All schools within the Las Virgenes Unified School District
- Kenter Canyon Elementary School in the Los Angeles Unified School District
- Palisades Charter High School
Ventura County:
- Cal Luthern University
- Cal State University Channel Islands
- ACE Charter High School in Camarillo
- Briggs School District
- All schools in the Conejo Valley Unified School District
- All schools in the Fillmore Unified School District
- All schools in the Hueneme Elementary School District
- Mesa Union School
- All schools in the Moorpark Unified School District
- Mupu Elementary School
- All schools in the Oak Park Unified School District
- All schools in the Ocean View School District
- All schools in the Oxnard Union High School District
- All schools in the Pleasant Valley School District
- All schools in the Rio School District
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- All schools in the Santa Paula Unified School District
- All schools in the Simi Valley Unified School District
- ACCESS, Dwire School, Gateway Community School, James Foster School, La Mariposa School, Las Colinas Middle School, Phoenix Airport, Phoenix Los Nogales, Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center, Ritchen Preschool, Sunkist School, Triggs School, Triton Academy, Williams Preschool and the Career Education Center locations in Camarillo and Moorpark
Boswell School, Penfield School, Balboa Middle School and Ventura High School are already closed for their fall term breaks.
Ojai TEAMS and Providence School will be open.
San Bernardino County: