Little Girl Killed, Father Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car in Whittier

A 2-year-old little girl died a day before her birthday and her father remains hospitalized after they were struck by a car while crossing a dark street in Whittier Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol said the father and daughter were crossing Santa Gertrudes Street when a silver Lexus struck them. There is no crosswalk where they were struck and the pair were trying to make it through four lanes of traffic.

The driver remained at the scene and alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

A baby seat and a giant stuffed animal were seen at the site of the crash.

“We always see pedestrians crossing the street because there is not anything nearby where they can cross safety. It’s actually a concern. Whenever I leave, I’m very cautious, because it’s hard to see and a lot of people are always crossing,” neighbor Lori Couch told NBC4.