A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Little Lake, California, area Thursday, Aug. 21, 2019, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than 600 people reported feeling the shaking in the area, according to the U.S.G.S.

At least 12 aftershocks at varying magnitudes were reported in Little Lake, Ridgecrest and California City. The largest magnitude aftershock came in at 2.6.

Ridgecrest is about 20 miles northeast from where the magnitude-5.0 quake struck.

In July, Ridgecrest was struck by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on July 4, followed by a 7.1 temblor the next day.

You can download the ShakeAlert app, which just underwent changes in light of the Ridgecrest quakes. Find all you need to know here.