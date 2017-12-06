Firefighters Getting Handle on 100-Acre Fire in San Bernardino - NBC Southern California
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
Firefighters Getting Handle on 100-Acre Fire in San Bernardino

By NBC Staff

    The Little Mountain Fire burned in San Bernardino.

    Mandatory evacuations and road closures were lifted after a 100-acre fire burned in San Bernardino.

    At least two people were hospitalized after being burned in the Little Mountain Fire that was 50 percent contained Wednesday morning.

    Several garages were damaged, but fire officials said they were able to save several hundred homes and business in and around Little Mountain and the 215 Freeway.

    The fire erupted shortly after 12:30 p.m. behind a McDonald's just off the 215 Freeway at University Parkway.

