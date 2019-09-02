Live It Up at LACMA's Muse 'til Midnight

Join this every-so-often party on the Miracle Mile on Saturday, Sept. 7. Pictured: Muse `til Midnight, Hans Richter: Encounters, Silent Disco, Jeremy Sole

What to Know Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Saturday, Sept. 7

$30 general public; 18+ welcome

Summer is still a-summer, in full summer-forward mode, and in touch with its inner summer spirit.

True, the calendar says "September" but the season remains warm, vibrant, and prone to late-night celebrating, as is summer's way.

Craving further proof that autumn isn't quite adjacent as of yet?

Look to the Miracle Mile, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is where another Muse 'til Midnight will pop up, with spunk, sounds, and socializing possibilities, on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This every-now-and-again series is the museum's DJ-zazzy, get-up-and-dance offering, a party that includes "... access to several current exhibitions, as well as multiple performance stages, art activities, a cash bar," and vittles to buy, too, if you want to fold dinner into the mix.

"The Allure of Music" is the theme, and British artist Actress, dublab, indie record label Ninja Tune, composer Yu Su, artist Julianna Barwick, and Octo Octa will deliver a dazzling array of beats, flows, and tunes to move to, if you are feeling it.

And "feeling it" is part of the Muse 'til Midnight magic.

You'll need to be 21, or older, to order alcohol, but there's something most excellent for the 18-year-old art lovers out there, and their just-under-21 cohorts: They, too, can attend.

It's summer, for a couple of weeks yet, and if you haven't swayed outside, next to a lamp sculpture at a world-famous art museum, as lauded artists weave tunes that seem as though they hail from tomorrow, then you've got another choice chance to make good.

