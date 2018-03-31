Loaded Gun, Cash, Drugs Found at Felon's Home - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Loaded Gun, Cash, Drugs Found at Felon's Home

Police said the man intended to sell the drugs

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Loaded Gun, Cash, Drugs Found at Felon's Home
    Oxnard Police Department
    Jose Luis Pineda was arrested Friday, March 30, 2018, after police say they found cash, drugs and a loaded gun at his Oxnard home.

    Police found cash, drugs and a loaded gun when they served a search warrant on an Oxnard man Friday.

    Officers found the items as they served a warrant around 5:30 p.m. Friday for 35-year-old Jose Luis Pineda on the 500 block of Winchester Drive, Oxnard Police Department Sgt. Robert Flinn said in a news release.

    Police initially arrested Pineda outside his home on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. When they went inside, they found the "large amount" of money, as well as the drugs and gun, Flinn said.

    "The Oxnard Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit and the Violent Crimes Unit are committed to reducing gang crimes and gun violence in the City of Oxnard through the strict enforcement of laws specifically targeting known, active gang members residing in the city," the department said.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-23-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Getty Images

    Pineda faces charges of being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of narcotics for sales.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices