Pet of the Week: Loba

Loba is the pet of the week for Thursday May 10, 2018.

ID: A1752973

Look at those icy blue eyes on this beautiful border collie-Australian shepherd mix. She has been in the shelter for about 3 1/2 months. She's a great dog who loves people and will roll over on her back for belly rubs. Loba walks well on a leash and gets along well with children and other dogs.

Loba has a bright future ahead if you can give her a loving home.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)