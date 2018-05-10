Pet of the Week: Loba - NBC Southern California
Pet of the Week: Loba

Published 2 hours ago

    KNBC-TV
    Loba is the pet of the week for Thursday May 10, 2018.

    ID: A1752973

    Look at those icy blue eyes on this beautiful border collie-Australian shepherd mix. She has been in the shelter for about 3 1/2 months. She's a great dog who loves people and will roll over on her back for belly rubs. Loba walks well on a leash and gets along well with children and other dogs.

    Loba has a bright future ahead if you can give her a loving home.

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

