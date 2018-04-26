Local Cosby Survivor Speaks Out for First Time

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict was in in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A jury convicted the "Cosby Show" star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

What to Know Jurors will revisit testimony of a defense witness who said accuser Andrea Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person

The exhausted jurors called it a night Wednesday after rehearing excerpts from Cosby's old deposition testimony

Cosby's lawyers came under fire for what some called a blatant attempt to "victim-shame" women who've leveled accusations

A Costa Mesa woman who has accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault spoke out for the first time after the comedian was found guilty in a sexual assault retrial.

Linda Kirkpatrick, one of more than 60 Cosby accusers, said that she traveled to Philadelphia to in solidarity with her "sisterhood of survivors."

Kirkpatrick said she met him at a tennis tournament in Las Vegas in 1980.

She said he invited her to a comedy show, laced her drink, and she blacked out and he woke up on top of her.

Kirkpatrick was a bundle of emotions after hearing the news of her assailant's verdict, guilty of all three counts of aggravated assault towards Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee.

"The elation I feel and the pain and the victimizations and the emotions you can possibly imagine .... is what I'm feeling," she said.



