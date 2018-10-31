Super Cute: Nurses Dress Up NICU Babies for Halloween

NICU babies at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital were treated to Halloween costumes thanks to the hospital’s nursing staff.

The nursing staff understands the stress parents can have while their babies are being cared for in NICU, and wanted to help put a smile on their faces.

The two nurses who made the costumes are Linda Harty (shown carrying the candy corn baby) and Nicole Bolson (shown carrying the mermaid dressed baby).

The babies -- some just a couple weeks old -- can be seen below dressed as Batman and Superman, Hostess Twinkies, Mario and Luigi, and more.