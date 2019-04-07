London Zoo Has Strange Creature Considered A "Living Fossil"

The London Zoo, in England, opened to the public on Wednesday an exhibition that shows what they consider a "living fossil."

It is a giant Chinese salamander, an amphibious animal that is in danger of extinction because in China they are consumed and considered a delicacy.

The animal presented at the zoo was one of five seized in 2016 when animal dealers tried to enter them into England in a boxes of cereal.

"It's a species that we've worked very hard to protect," said Ben Tapley, an amphibian expert at the London Zoo. "We are very happy to have this animal."