London Zoo Has Strange Creature Considered A "Living Fossil"
London Zoo Has Strange Creature Considered A "Living Fossil"

The Chinese animal is in danger of extinction because people eat them in that country.

By Staff Report

Published 46 minutes ago

    The London Zoo, in England, opened to the public on Wednesday an exhibition that shows what they consider a "living fossil."

    It is a giant Chinese salamander, an amphibious animal that is in danger of extinction because in China they are consumed and considered a delicacy.

    The animal presented at the zoo was one of five seized in 2016 when animal dealers tried to enter them into England in a boxes of cereal.

    "It's a species that we've worked very hard to protect," said Ben Tapley, an amphibian expert at the London Zoo. "We are very happy to have this animal."

